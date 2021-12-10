Central Picks Up First Win
WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central picked up their first win of the season with a 73-64 victory over Shadyside.
Lily Vogrin led the Lady Maroon Knights with with 19, Abbey Jones had 14 and Valerie Downing added 13.
Paige Gorby led all-scorers with 22 points.
