Alan Wake 2 Confirmed, Remedy's First Survival-Horror Game

noobfeed.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the release of Control's AWL expansion and Remedy purchasing the rights to Alan Wake, many assumed that a sequel will finally come and now it's happening. With Alan Wake 2 coming...

www.noobfeed.com

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Slitterhead is a beautifully disgusting survival horror game from the creator of Silent Hill

Among the seemingly endless onslaught of explosions shown off at The Game Awards, Keiichiro Toyama dimmed the lights with his latest project Slitterhead. Best known for creating Silent Hill, Toyama’s new studio Bokeh Studio seems to be looking to cause many sleepless nights with Slitterhead. First of all, just try saying the word “Slitterhead” out loud without shuddering. You know someone is a master of the horror craft when just saying their name fills you with disgust.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
uploadvr.com

Survival Horror VR Game Propagation: Paradise Hotel Announced

Ragnarock studio Wanadev has announced a sequel to VR horror game, Propagation VR. It will be a full title, named Propagation: Paradise Hotel. The follow-up was announced today at the Upload VR Showcase. Check out a full trailer below in which the studio introduces the game and what it wants to achieve this time around.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Co-op Survival Horror Game Paranormal Hunter Coming 2022

Just because you have a partner doesn't mean you're safe with Paranormal Hunter allowing players to survive haunted locations in VR. The title will allow players to explore abandoned hospitals, rundown homes, and many cursed locations inspired by Japanese horror all in VR. “We are pleased to announce Paranormal Hunter...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Horror Game#Xbox Series#Madness#Remedy#Control#Awl
egmnow.com

Alan Wake II is coming in 2023

All of the build-up for an Alan Wake sequel over the last couple of years has culminated in an announcement for Alan Wake II at the Game Awards. The brief trailer highlights an interesting fact about Alan Wake II: According to Remedy Entertainment creative director Sam Lake, the game will be a full-on survival horror game, unlike its more action-oriented predecessor.
VIDEO GAMES
d1softballnews.com

confirmed Steelrising and Homeworld 3, rumors on Alan Wake 2 increase

A few hours from the start of The Game Awards 2021, the number of developers who announce their participation in the most anticipated videogame show of this year is growing. The latest confirmations concern Steelrising and Homeworld 3, with the increasingly pressing rumors on the presence of Alan Wake 2 in the background.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Rumour: Alan Wake 2 Will Be At The Game Awards This Week

The Game Awards 2021 takes place this Thursday, and it's been suggested that Remedy and Epic Games' Alan Wake 2 will get its "grand reveal" at the event, as stated by YouTuber NateTheHate on his latest podcast. The discussion, which included VentureBeat's Jeff Grubb and YouTuber MVG, was primarily about...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Alan Wake 2 announced, coming to Xbox Series X|S in 2023

At The Game Awards, Remedy Entertainment announced Alan Wake 2 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC with a short teaser trailer. The sequel is due to launch sometime in 2023. Geoff Keighly was joined on stage by Remedy's creative director Sam Lake who explained that Alan Wake 2 would be new territory for the developer. The sequel will move away from the more action-orientated gameplay seen in the original Alan Wake and will be a survival horror experience instead. "We feel that this is the perfect genre to bring together the story and gameplay closer than ever before because the horror story is at the very heart of this," Lake said.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Alan Wake 2 Officially Announced

One of the new announcements that appeared at The Games Awards 2021 turned out to be Alan Wake 2. We got the first trailer, but we'll have to wait until next summer for more information. More than a decade after the release of the prequel, we lived to see the...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Survival Horror Game Stray Souls Demo Available Now

Horror game enthusiasts are always looking for their next scare. It will not always be found in obvious places like a triple A studio through. Sometimes you have to dig deep to find it. Recently, indie developer Jukai Studio released a demo and a pre-alpha gameplay video for their upcoming game Stray Souls.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Alan Wake 2 Doesn't Compromise on the Horror, Sam Lake Says

Alan Wake 2 is officially happening and Remedy is promising a true, survival horror experience. This is an important distinction because the first Alan Wake was more akin to a psychological thriller. But in an interview with IGN, Remedy creative director Sam Lake says the team is going full-speed with the survival-horror genre and has the freedom of an “M” rating to chase this creative vision.
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

SEGA Reveals Sonic Frontiers at The Game Awards 2021

Today SEGA revealed the next game featuring Sonic. With not only the reveal of the next Sonic movie but also a look at Sonic Frontiers. The trailer showcases a more detailed fantasy world with digital marks seen in Sonic's blue highlight. The final scene shows Sonic about to fight a large titan.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Star Wars Eclipse, Alan Wake 2, And The Game Awards 2021 Reactions | GI Show

We're back with another loaded episode of The Game Informer Show! Join some of your favorite GI editors as they discuss the best and worst parts of The Game Awards 2021! We're chopping it up about some of the biggest announcements, including Star Wars Eclipse and Wonder Woman, while also giving our takes on the night's big winners. As always, we cap off our lovely show with another introspective and fun edition of Listener Questions!
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Blasphemous: Wounds of Eventide Available Now as Final Free Update

Team 17 and The Game Kitchen have launched the final free update for Blasphemous. Adding new levels, bosses, items, and secrets with Wounds of Eventide. Wounds of Eventide concludes a series of three post-launch updates released for Blasphemous since it’s 2019 launch, beginning with ‘Stir of Dawn’ which launched in 2020 and introduced the ‘New Torment’ mode, a New Game+ addition that challenged players with a new level of difficulty, plus new playstyles, new bosses, and much more. The second update, ‘Strife and Ruin’ launched last February and introduced Miriam from Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night into the world of Cvstodia as she sought help from The Penitent One, Strife and Ruin also added a new game mode and a ‘Demake Area’ that plays homage to classic 8-bit platformers. Full patch notes for Wounds of Eventide, along with previous Blasphemous updates can be found on Steam.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Game of the Year 2021 voting round 5: Alan Wake Remastered vs. The Medium

Our Game of the Year voting continues, this time pitting the much-requested return of Alan Wake against Bloober Team's dual-reality psychological thriller, The Medium. Don't worry, we'll still be doing a more traditional straight-up GOTY vote later in the month, but we thought a bracketed tournament with daily face-offs might be a fun way to keep the conversation going throughout December, plus it'll be interesting to compare results at the end. We picked the 32 highest-rated new games based on their TA user scores (omitting a handful of games that didn't really fit the bill of being 2021 releases, mainly new-gen ports like Control Ultimate Edition), then seeded them randomly to keep things interesting. Check out the full bracket below to see what other clashes are coming up — voting for each will be open for 24 hours, after which we'll kick off the next showdown at 13:00 UTC every day throughout December. But enough chit-chat... to battle!
