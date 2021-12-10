ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chief justice rejects request to block air travel mask mandate

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday dismissed an emergency request to block the federal mask mandate for air travel amid litigation in the lower courts. Driving the news: Michael Seklecki, a Florida resident, filed a lawsuit against the Transportation Security Administration on behalf of himself and his 4-year-old son,...

Yhwh Establishes
5d ago

...14th amendment U.S CONSTITUTION. no State shall make or enforce any law which shall abridge the privileges or immunities of citizens of the United States; nor shall any State deprive any person of life, liberty, or property without due process of law; nor deny to any person within its jurisdiction the equal protection...a mandate is not a law.

Robert Cox
5d ago

The angst is their limited view of a flat earth, can’t see beyond so it doesn’t exist. The mandates are to keep foreigners from adding to our hospital beds.

Gia Fontana
4d ago

Anyone Who Doesn’t Want To Mask Up On Planes, Trains, Buses Or Ships...Can Drive Themselves. I Have Friends That Did That Thanksgiving & They Will Do It For Christmas. They Don’t Complain About It Or Impose Their Dislike Of Masks For Long Periods On Others Who Might Have Health Issues.

