CADIZ — Cadiz Village Council will soon be short two members after a pair of officials opted not to run for reelection in November. Council had four open seats up for grabs in the Nov. 2 election with only one candidate on the ballot and another write-in candidate seeking positions. Council members John Vermillion, Terry Capers, Owen Smith and Dan Ossman were up for reelection this year; however, only Vermillion opted to run for reelection and was included as a write-in on the ballot. He received 84 votes. Salvatore Deluca was on the ballot and received 185 votes; he will begin his first term Jan. 1.

CADIZ, OH ・ 10 DAYS AGO