Antimatter Games are celebrating the 21st anniversary of the I.G.I. franchise with new I.G.I. Origins dev diary, showcasing their upcoming stealth-action game. This latest dev diary discusses a bit of information about the game’s world and the efforts the developers have made to make everything feel authentic. I.G.I. Origins is a prequel to the original game, and its storyline starts in 1979, with the rest of the missions set throughout the ’80s. The game is a Cold War era espionage thriller, and follows an ex-SAS operator named Michael King that has been recruited by MI6 for dangerous missions deep behind Soviet lines.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO