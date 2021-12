A Wonder Woman game is in development at Monolith Productions, Warner Bros. Games announced at The Game Awards 2021. This will be the first videogame adaptation entirely focused on Princess Diana of Themyscira. Not much is known about it, other than it'll be a single player open world title powered by Monolith's Nemesis System (which officially became a registered patent earlier this year). That could potentially vastly increase its replayability, given what we've seen in Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and its 2017 sequel, Shadow of War.

