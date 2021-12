TUNIC is going to be released on March 16th for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S, indie publisher FINJI has announced. There has been quite a long wait for TUNIC, which was first announced back in 2017 when it was originally known as Secret Legend. In the game players will play as fox on a big adventure exploring a land which is filled with secrets, treasures, and monsters to face off against. TUNIC is styled as an isometric game giving a top down view of the gameplay unfolding.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO