Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gameplay Reveal

By Rocksteady and Warner Brothers, the much anticipated Suicide Squad game has finally shown some high octane gameplay at The Game Awards 2021. With the main focus of the game being “killing the Justice League”, there is a massive focus on explosive combat with multiple playable characters. Each character has their own distinct styles, with each able to fight in both melee and at range with a variety of weapons. Seeing Harley Quinn and her iconic bat next to King Shark and his minigun in this trailer just gets the heart pumping. The super action packed trailer features the Flash and Brainiac as antagonists, and really shows off the chaos combat entails. Suicide Squad is slated to release in 2022, with no further information released at the moment.

