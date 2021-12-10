ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The biggest news and trailers from the 2021 Game Awards

By Andrew Webster
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year: The Game Awards, a three hour-long event where the awards take backstage to trailers and reveals. This year’s show was a busy one, with news covering everything from Star Wars and The Expanse to Halo and Among Us. We even got a new Alan Wake....

The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for longer than a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Planet of Lana – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully debuted a new trailer for cinematic puzzle adventure game Planet of Lana at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal...
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Trailers from The Game Awards, Plus ‘Monopoly Madness’ and Today’s Other Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for December 10th, 2021. The Game Awards were held last night, which means a couple of things for us here in this column. First is that we have a bunch of trailers to check out. We all love trailers, right? Second, we’ve got some very good sales in the inbox today. Very, very good stuff. Plus a whole lot of the usual suspects, naturally. We also have a teeny-tiny list of expiring sales. Let’s go for it!
FIFA
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Keanu Reeves
ComicBook

Elden Ring News Teased by The Game Awards Host

The Game Awards are just a few days away, and we're starting to see hints about what the show will bring. Despite the name, the awards usually take a backseat to game trailers and new announcements, and it feels like this year will be no exception. In a new interview with USA Today, host Geoff Keighley discussed Elden Ring's trailer at Summer Game Fest, while also teasing the potential of more from the team at FromSoftware. Keighley spoke highly of his relationship with the studio, and his surprise that it was willing to showcase the trailer at Summer Game Fest, as opposed to E3.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SYNCED: Off Planet – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios premiered a new trailer for cooperative third-person shooter SYNCED: Off-Planet at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. SYNCED: Off-Planet is a companion shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Fight together against enemy teams...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Steelrising – New Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

Spiders’ upcoming action RPG Steelrising has looked like an exciting prospect since the moment it was first revealed, and given the solid work the developer did with 2019’s GreedFall, it isn’t surprising that people have been looking forward to the studio’s next project with quite a bit of excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
#Epic Games#Mobile Games#Free Games#Single Player Games#Android Games#Silent Hill#Suicide Squad#The Justice League
thenerdstash.com

Rocksteady Teasing Suicide Squad Game Trailer At The Game Awards

A year following its reveal, Rocksteady Studios is finally ready to discuss more of their upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League game. With the CG trailer reveal at DC Fandome, many were excited to see a new foray into the DC universe. Featuring some fan-favorite villains as the playable characters, Rocksteady is promising a sprawling action-adventure across an open world. As the creators of the Arkham game universe for Batman, Rocksteady hopes to make good on their history. In fact, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is a continuation set in the Arkham universe. Featuring four distinct playable characters including Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang, and Deadshot. Now the time is right for another proper reveal. Rocksteady’s creative director Sefton Hill has tweeted out a teaser for Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League’s appearance at The Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Among Us is getting a VR version

Social deception game Among Us is getting a virtual reality adaptation. The VR edition will launch on Meta Quest, PlayStation VR, and SteamVR, and it’s being developed by Schell Games, creators of the acclaimed I Expect You To Die series. There’s no release date for the game, but a trailer debuted at the 2021 Game Awards.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Intel Arc Alchemist Discrete GPU Breaks Cover in Game Awards Trailer

At yesterday's The Game Awards 2021, Intel sent a reminder that AMD and Nvidia won't have the GPU marketplace all to themselves for too much longer. At the event, Intel displayed a trailer showcasing various hot game titles running on the Arc Alchemist board in dazzling 1440p. The rendered image of the desktop PC also holds some interesting tidbits, like an eight-pin power connector.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

How to watch The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards are back. The awards ceremony / game conference / concert hosted by Geoff Keighley will deliver a couple hours’ worth of performances (notably, Sting will be playing), game reveals (one of which is over two years in the making), and almost certainly, a few new memes. There have been very few teases as to what we’ll see onstage, but don’t take that as any indication that this could be a quiet show.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Sonic Frontiers Trailer Reveal | Game Awards 2021

Sonic the Hedgehog is back in the all new game Sonic Frontiers. The trailer revealed an expansive open world reminiscent of The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild. Sonic Frontiers is expected to release in 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CrossFire Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Remedy Entertainment is assisting with the story for the upcoming Crossfire. We got a mostly cinematic trailer for the upcoming FPS game which seems to include intense military infiltration elements and a barrage of action set pieces. CrossFire releases February 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Tunic Trailer | Game Awards 2021

In this isometric action-adventure game you play as a small fox on a big adventure. Tunic releases on March 16, 2022 on Xbox One & Xbox One Series X|S.
VIDEO GAMES

