Memphis, TN

Tigers hit reset following third-straight loss

By Samaria Terry
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqpn5_0dJ26bKe00

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Tigers are going back to the drawing board after losing three straight games.

Penny Hardaway met with each player on his team over these last four days off, with the goal of, what he says is, reprogramming the guys’ mindset on why this team wins — and that’s the defense.

“We collectively understand that it’s embarrassing to have lost three games in a row, it’s like a Twilight zone I’m going to be very honest with you because I can’t believe we actually lost three games in a row,” Hardaway said during his media availability Thursday afternoon. “You just got to find tour way out of it. Honestly, until you play the next game you’re going to have so many different fingers pointing at to what situations that happen in each game and who we didn’t address those things going to the next game and it just toppled over to losing three games in a row. Having four days off was really good for us, for us to get back to what we do.”

This week was a reset for the Tigers as they prepare to snap this skid against Murray State Friday night.

“Oh, everybody’s reflected on why we’ve been losing stuff like that,” said Tigers guard Earl Timberlake. “But, we’ve been building and trying– like we watched film. We learn from each team, each game. Like especially the last two games, the last two games, we were losing by like, three points. We felt like way better than the teams were playing.”

“Well, we don’t have the right to overlook anybody,” Hardaway said. “So, the next game is the biggest game to be very honest with you. We just, you know, we’re just looking to fix ourselves.”

The Tigers host the Racers Friday at FedexForum. Tip off is set for 7 p.m.

