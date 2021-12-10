More than $44 mil in state funds will help create new parks throughout the valley

More than $25 million will be coming to the Coachella Valley to help build parks in an effort to uplift the community.

Cathedral City will be turning an empty lot right into the 7.5 acre Dream Homes Park. It will be located in a neighborhood On San Diego Drive, just north of Ramon Road.

The nearly $8.5 million project will include two new playgrounds, a soccer field, two basketball courts, a dog park, picnic areas and much more.





“I think it’s a good thing to add, especially since the CV Links are already there so kids have a place to play,” said Serena Fuentes, a Cathedral City resident.

But while Fuentes is excited about the project, she did that she believes the city should ensure safety for children.

“We don't want anyone to get hurt. In the case that there’s gonna be kids and a soccer park, balls might be coming over the fence and we don't want them hopping the fence. If anything, they can do more security measures. Like if they plan of double-fencing it, that would be much appreciated,” Fuentes said.

In Indio, an $8.5 million was also approved to build the Indio Sports Park. The 31-acre park will be found west of Jackson Street, between Avenue 44 and Market Street.

The park will have two baseball fields, four soccer fields, one football field and seven open playfields– all with lighting.

“I think it’s awesome for the community. I think it’s great for the kids as far as the park… and it gives adults somewhere to go and have a beer,” said Melissa Jones, an Indio resident.

In Coachella, the nearly 5-acre “Central Park” will be built on Avenue 52, near Hernandez Street. The $8.4 million site will come with a playground, splash pad, a multi-purpose pavilion, a fitness area with shade and even a community garden.

“I think it will be good for the community because there’s a lot of kids here that be running around and stuff and it would be good for them to have somewhere to play,” Betsy Topete, a Coachella resident.





Thermal will also be welcoming a 5-acre park, thanks to the Desert Recreation District. Supervisor Manuel Perez’s office called the park, the first of its kind.

“What they needed was support from the state to help realize this vision,” said CA Secretary of Natural Resources. Wade Crowfoot.

The park will be located near Church and Olive streets.

The $4.5 million in funding for the “Thermal Park Project” will go towards a new playground, jungle gym, tennis courts, basketball court, baseball field, soccer field and much more.

“All designed by the community, for the community,” said Kevin Kalman, general manager of the Desert Recreation District. “We’ll be breaking ground in about 6 to 8 months.”

According to Supervisor Perez’s office, the Desert Recreation District seeks to add another 5 acres to the Thermal Park Project – making it 10 acres total. In Thermal.

The funding for the parks comes from Proposition 68, the State of California Parks and Water Bond in 2018, which was authored by local Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia in 2017.

The post More than $44 mil in state funds will help create new parks throughout the valley appeared first on KESQ .