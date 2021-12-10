HS scoreboard (12/9/21)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Scores from around Thursday night in Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden’s match-up with Teutopolis.

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Monticello 33, Mt. Zion 32

Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19

Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 17

Milford 46, Westville 29

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Unity 39

Central 57, Centennial 50

LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34

Clinton 51, Central A&M 21

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Warrensburg-Latham 57, St. Teresa 45

Cerro Gordo-Bement 67, Meridian 66

