HS scoreboard (12/9/21)
ST. JOSEPH (WCIA) — Scores from around Thursday night in Central Illinois, plus highlights from St. Joseph-Ogden’s match-up with Teutopolis.
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Teutopolis 48, St. Joseph-Ogden 35
Monticello 33, Mt. Zion 32
Salt Fork 47, Hoopeston Area 19
Pleasant Plains 42, Williamsville 17
Milford 46, Westville 29
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 49, Unity 39
Central 57, Centennial 50
LeRoy 53, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 34
Clinton 51, Central A&M 21
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Warrensburg-Latham 57, St. Teresa 45
Cerro Gordo-Bement 67, Meridian 66Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.
Comments / 0