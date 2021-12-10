Pike Township Schools, teachers union reach tentative agreement

INDIANAPOLIS — A tentative agreement has been reached in the Metropolitan School District of Pike Township between the schools and the teacher's union.

The collective bargaining deadline for Indiana school districts and teachers was Nov. 15.

On Thursday, a group of teachers and their supporters protested outside the school board meeting, calling for better wages.

Pike Township has switched to e-learning multiple days this school year because of staffing disruptions.

A hearing on the agreement between Pike teachers and the district will be held Monday, Dec. 13 at 7 p.m. in the Central Elementary School Cafeteria, located at 7001 Zionsville Road, Indianapolis, IN 46268. A ratification meeting is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 7 p.m. in the same location.

During the meeting, the board approved a $7 million appropriation from the district's education fund.

The district CFO says the money will go toward planned raises and benefits as well as covering parts of the new tentative agreement, if it is approved.

