BRIMLEY – The Brimley Bays improved to 2-0 with an 85-50 win over Pickford on Thursday night.

The Bays have won both of their games by over 25 points, as they beat Harbor Springs Harbor Light Christian 81-55 in the season opener.

This was the season opener for Pickford. The Panthers next game is Dec. 14th against St. Ignace.

Brimley’s next game is Saturday afternoon against Eben Junction Superior Central.