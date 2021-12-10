ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auxvasse police chief suspended after arrest

By Karl Wehmhoener
 6 days ago
AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Auxvasse police chief was suspended Thursday after he was arrested Tuesday pending an investigation into an incident.

Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old called Callaway County Joint Communications about a domestic disturbance at the 6100 block of Timber Hills Lance.

The 15-year-old said he ran or walked to Carrington Baptist Church over three miles from the incident.

The 15-year-old told investigators that Suedmeyer was upset with the teen’s grades and showed the investigator a text that read “When I get Home – leave the dogs inside & come outside… We are going to settle this once and for all.” When the 15-year-old got home Suedmeyer did a leg sweep to the boy.

During an interview with Suedmeyer, Suedmeyer said he confronted the 15-year-old about poor academic performance and got angry when the 15-year-old did not respond.

According to court documents, Suedmeyer texted the 15-year-old “as usual you have put me in a God D*** bind – not giving a shit about anyone but yourself” and “thanks for ruining the weekend for everyone.”

Suedmeyer’s bond is set at $1,500.

A court date has not been scheduled at this time.

