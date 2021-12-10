AUXVASSE, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Auxvasse police chief was suspended Thursday after he was arrested Tuesday pending an investigation into an incident.

Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was charged with fourth-degree domestic assault.

According to court documents, a 15-year-old called Callaway County Joint Communications about a domestic disturbance at the 6100 block of Timber Hills Lance.

The 15-year-old said he ran or walked to Carrington Baptist Church over three miles from the incident.

The 15-year-old told investigators that Suedmeyer was upset with the teen’s grades and showed the investigator a text that read “When I get Home – leave the dogs inside & come outside… We are going to settle this once and for all.” When the 15-year-old got home Suedmeyer did a leg sweep to the boy.

During an interview with Suedmeyer, Suedmeyer said he confronted the 15-year-old about poor academic performance and got angry when the 15-year-old did not respond.

According to court documents, Suedmeyer texted the 15-year-old “as usual you have put me in a God D*** bind – not giving a shit about anyone but yourself” and “thanks for ruining the weekend for everyone.”

Suedmeyer’s bond is set at $1,500.

A court date has not been scheduled at this time.

The post Auxvasse police chief suspended after arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS .