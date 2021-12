Predators rally past Islanders 4-3

NEW YORK (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators’ third-period rally for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.

The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson’s goal early in the third, but Nashville came back to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena.

Nashville’s Yakov Trenin tied it with 7:29 left, and Tolvanen tipped a shot from the point past Semyon Varlamov.

The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena, which opened with much fanfare late last month. It is the first time in NHL history a team has gone winless in its first seven games in a new venue.

