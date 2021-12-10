Predators rally past Islanders 4-3
NEW YORK (AP) – Eeli Tolvanen scored with 11.5 seconds left to cap the Nashville Predators’ third-period rally for a 4-3 victory over the New York Islanders.
The Islanders led 3-2 after Noah Dobson’s goal early in the third, but Nashville came back to keep New York winless in seven games at its new arena.
Nashville’s Yakov Trenin tied it with 7:29 left, and Tolvanen tipped a shot from the point past Semyon Varlamov.
The Islanders are 0-5-2 at UBS Arena, which opened with much fanfare late last month. It is the first time in NHL history a team has gone winless in its first seven games in a new venue.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.
Comments / 0