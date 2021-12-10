ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville Police supervisors attend leadership and culture class Thursday

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 6 days ago

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police Department supervisors attended a leadership and culture class taught by New York Times best-selling author Christine Comaford.

Comaford is a culture and leadership coach at Smart-Tribes Institute and was brought in by HPD to teach supervisors better ways to deal with mental health situations and to try and help build back trust with the civilian population.

“We need more trust between the civilian population and the police community because if locally we feel okay about police officers, there is so much negative press across the country something bad happening or challenging happening that affects many of us and our perception of police overall,” Comaford told News 19.

She added she hopes the supervisors will apply the things she taught them and be able to utilize them in real situations.

