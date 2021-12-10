ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Weather Returns – 12-9-21

By Chase Menendez
Cover picture for the articleWe’ve got another windy day on our hands to round out the end of the week!...

cbslocal.com

National Weather Service Records 107 Mile Per Hour Gust On Eastern Plains

(CBS4) – High winds are currently slamming Colorado. The National Weather Service just recorded a triple-digit gust on the Eastern Plains. The NWS office in Pueblo says their sensors recorded a gust of 107 miles per hour in Lamar on Wednesday morning. A High Wind Warning is in effect...
LAMAR, CO
ncwlife.com

Weather 12-15-21

The region can expect a cool, dry weather day before a low moves into the Oregon coast pushing a wave of moisture through the Pacific Northwest this afternoon. Northcentral Washington weather today will be cloudy and cool with a 50% chance of snow with highs in the lower 30’s. There is not a lot of moisture with this system and snow accumulations are expected to be near an inch by tonight.
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: High Wind Warning In Effect As Dangerous Gusts Bring Down Trees

CHICAGO (CBS) — A High Wind Warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Thursday. The warning now covers the entire CBS 2 viewing area with the exception of LaPorte County, Indiana. (Credit; CBS 2) Widespread wind gusts of 50 to 60 miles per blew through the area Wednesday night, with isolated wind gusts as high as 70 miles per hour expected. As of 10 p.m., wind gusts of 60 mph were seen at O’Hare International Airport, 59 at Waukegan, 54 at Ottawa, and 51 at McHenry and DeKalb. The strong winds will only intensify as a band of showers and thunderstorms comes in out of...
CHICAGO, IL
yourbasin.com

Slight Rain Chances Ahead? 12-15-2021

Windy, warm, and humid conditions are dominating The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking the slight chance of beneficial isolated storms. Temperatures will continue to be way above normal by as much as 20 degrees or more at near record high temperatures in the 80’s for today, but cooler conditions will arrive by tomorrow.
whdh.com

Near Record Warmth, Followed by… SNOW!?

A large area of low pressure is affecting the weather from Colorado to Massachusetts this afternoon. Unfortunately, another severe weather outbreak is ongoing in the Midwest this evening and we’ll again see devastating damage from this system tomorrow. We’ll talk about that in a second, but for us, we are talking tame, light rain showers developing this evening and continuing on and off overnight. They’re gone by tomorrow morning so your commute will be A-OK.
