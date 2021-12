COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., -- Three University of Wyoming student-athletes have been named as the Mountain West Athlete of the Week on Tuesday December 14th as announced by the league office. Sage Coventry took home the Men’s Track Athlete of the Week Honor, Shayla Howell was named the Women’s Field Athlete of the Week and Carter Wilkerson rounds it out by being named the Men’s Freshman Athlete of the Week.

