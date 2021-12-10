ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Nicaragua cuts ties with Taiwan in favour of Beijing

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicaragua has become the latest country to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan in favour of China. Taiwan said it was "deeply saddened", adding that Nicaragua had "disregarded [their] many years of friendship". The decision was praised by China, which demands that any country that wants diplomatic relations with it...

www.bbc.com

Business Insider

A Chinese military drill could turn into full-scale attack, Taiwan warns

Taiwan's Defence Ministry has presented possible scenarios for an all-out PLA assault, citing "Beijing's goal to invade by 2025." The Ministry says China's military could use one of its frequent drills near Taiwan to launch an assault on the island. The ministry has studied PLA tactics for years and says...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Daniel Ortega
AFP

French lawmakers arrive in Taiwan for five-day visit

A delegation of French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday in the latest sign of increasingly vocal Western support for Taipei having a place on the world stage despite threats from Beijing. It is the second time this year a delegation from France has visited the island and is the latest in a flurry of trips made by European and American politicians that have angered China. The six-member delegation from the French National Assembly, led by Francois de Rugy, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen and other top officials before leaving on Sunday, Taipei's foreign ministry said. In October, China condemned a visit to Taiwan by a group of French senators led by Alain Richard, accusing the delegation of undermining relations between Paris and Beijing.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan#Us State Department#Beijing#The Us State Department#Chinese Foreign Ministry#Nicaraguan
AFP

Blinken urges end to Chinese 'aggressive actions' in Asia-Pacific

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday urged China to cease "aggressive actions" in the Asia-Pacific, speaking during a visit to the region, as Washington seeks to bolster alliances against Beijing. President Joe Biden's administration is trying to reset relations and reassert its influence in Asia after the turbulence and unpredictability of the Donald Trump era. Blinken's comments came in Indonesia, the first leg of a Southeast Asian tour, the latest visit to the region by a senior US official in recent months. In a speech outlining the US approach to what it terms the Indo-Pacific, Blinken said Washington would work with allies and partners to "defend the rules-based order" and that countries should have the right to "choose their own path".
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan says confident Chinese invasion would be very hard

TAIPEI, Dec 13 (Reuters) - A full Chinese invasion of Taiwan with troops landed and ports and airports seized would be very difficult to achieve due to problems China would have in landing and supplying troops, Taiwan's Defence Ministry said in its latest threat assessment. Tensions between Taipei and Beijing,...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
China
The Independent

A war with Taiwan would be a huge risk for China

For all the talk of Chinese president Xi Jinping's desire to invade Taiwan, one counterpoint is often overlooked: the domestic risks involved in starting a potentially devastating war. China is now enjoying the fruits of more than four decades of peace, which have turned the economy from an agricultural backwater...
POLITICS
Axios

Taiwan loses another ally to China

The Biden administration denounced Nicaragua on Thursday night for switching diplomatic allegiance from Taiwan to China. Why it matters: China's government has for the past several years been chipping away at Taiwan's legitimacy on the world stage and attempted to further isolate Taipei by pressuring companies and other countries to stop treating the self-governing island as a sovereign nation.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Taiwan reports 13 Chinese aircraft in defence zone

TAIPEI, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Thirteen Chinese air force aircraft entered Taiwan's air defence identification zone (ADIZ) on Friday, the island's defence ministry said. Taiwan, which China claims as part of its sovereign territory, has over the last few months recorded repeated missions by China's air force near the island, concentrated in the southwestern part of its air defence zone near the Pratas Islands, which Taiwan controls.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Times

Pentagon warns China is preparing for military campaign to take over Taiwan

China’s military is actively preparing for a potential attack against Taiwan and the Pentagon is working closely with the island’s military to deter a direct assault and develop asymmetric weapons to fight off Beijing, senior Biden administration officials told Congress on Wednesday. Ely Ratner, assistant defense secretary for...
FOREIGN POLICY

