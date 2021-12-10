Vermont men’s hockey on the hunt for second victory at the Gut
The UVM men’s hockey team is welcoming No. 15 UMass Lowell to Gutterson Fieldhouse this weekend.
The Catamounts are 1-7-0 when playing in Burlington and split at 2-2-2 on the road. Todd Woodcroft’s team is trending in the right direction winning two of its last three games.
The Catamounts close out the year at home against a familiar conference foe. UVM and Lowell met last season in the Hockey East Playoffs.
Puck drop between the Catamounts and River Hawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.
Comments / 0