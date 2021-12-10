ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Vermont men’s hockey on the hunt for second victory at the Gut

By Angelique Martinez
MyChamplainValley.com
MyChamplainValley.com
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlSxV_0dJ22ieZ00

The UVM men’s hockey team is welcoming No. 15 UMass Lowell to Gutterson Fieldhouse this weekend.

The Catamounts are 1-7-0 when playing in Burlington and split at 2-2-2 on the road. Todd Woodcroft’s team is trending in the right direction winning two of its last three games.

The Catamounts close out the year at home against a familiar conference foe. UVM and Lowell met last season in the Hockey East Playoffs.

Puck drop between the Catamounts and River Hawks is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Local 22/44 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChamplainValley.com

McPherson, Blais-Savoie win Hockey East weekly awards

Vermont closed the semester with a historic win, and the Cats are starting a new week with some individual accolades. UVM sophomore goalie Jessie McPherson and first-year forward Evelyne Blais-Savoie are taking home Hockey East accolades following the Catamounts’ first win against Boston College in over 12 years. McPherson allowed just one goal against the […]
NHL
MyChamplainValley.com

Middlebury duo named NFHCA All-Americans

A national title four-peat is followed by repeat All-Americans for Middlebury field hockey. Senior Erin Nicholas and sophomore Katie George have been named First-Team All-Americans, the NFHCA announced Tuesday. The forward pair was pivotal is the Panthers’ DIII National Championship win, and the duo accounted for every Middlebury goal in both the semifinals and in […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Burlington, VT
Sports
Local
Vermont Sports
State
Vermont State
MyChamplainValley.com

Colchester boys’ hoops handles Harwood in home opener

CHS opened the home slate with a commanding win over Harwood on Tuesday night. Lakers’ senior forward Jackson Miller and sophomore forward Zack Davis each posted 24 points as Colchester took care of Harwood, 63-40 in its home-opener. Colchester improved to 2-0 this season with the win; both victories have come against Div. 2 teams […]
MyChamplainValley.com

MyChamplainValley.com

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
333K+
Views
ABOUT

MyChamplainValley.com is your source for local news that matters to Burlington and Vermont, New York's North Country and Adirondacks regions and New Hampshire's Upper Valley.

 https://www.MyChamplainValley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy