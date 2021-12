President Biden paid tribute to former Senator Bob Dole at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, remembering him as a "one of our greatest patriots." Dole, who served in the Senate for more than two decades and was the 1996 Republican nominee for president, died on Sunday, and he lay in state at the Capitol on Thursday. Lawmakers gathered to pay tribute, and Biden honored his former colleague, calling him a "giant of our history."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO