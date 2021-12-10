ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Kotchman adds to her legacy, breaks another Fairmont State record

By Abbie Backenstoe
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wznor_0dJ22CbR00

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont State women’s basketball program improved to 6-2 after its win over Concord on Wednesday.

In that game, senior Sierra Kotchman led the Falcons with 22 points.

She not only led in scoring, but 20 of those came in the second half when the game got close. Within those eight field goals, Kotchman broke the Fairmont State record for career field goals made with 743.

Earlier in the season, Kotchman broke the all-time scoring record at Fairmont state after her 21 point performance against Winston-Salem State.

Kotchman adds another accomplishment to her long growing list.

“I’m definitely honored but I have to give all of the credit to my teammates and my coaches. We’re in the gym every day together and we just keep working hard every day and it shows on the court,” Kotchman said.

Falcons head coach Stephanie Anderson said Kotchman’s value to the team goes beyond the stat sheet.

“It’s amazing but I think Sierra is taking a step in another direction this year with leadership. I think Sierra has broken a ton of records because of how hard she works and she’s an amazing shooter, she’s an amazing scorer, we all know that. But I think she’s been an amazing player this year,” Anderson said. “I think she’s done so many things that aren’t on stat sheets that have been fantastic for our team and those are the things that I love to see her growing into.”

Kotchman and the Fighting Falcons return to the court Monday on the road at Glenville State.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBOY 12 News

Ten threes lift Trinity over Magnolia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian showed just how well they can shoot from beyond the arc on Tuesday. And they showed it right from the jump. The Warriors hit five threes in the first quarter alone, three of those coming from Kyndal Kisner. Trinity made 10 threes in the game to down Magnolia 73-49. Maggie […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Five University athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five athletes at University High School participated in National Signing Day on Wednesday. Rocco DeVincent, the U’s star runner signed to continue his career with the Ohio University cross country and track and field program. DeVincent has had a standout running career at University, bringing several titles home to Morgantown, and most […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY 12 News

Three Hawks drop double-figures in win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday over Bridgeport. University outscored Bridgeport 22-14 in the first quarter. It was the first half that gave the ‘U’ its edge. In the second half, Bridgeport made a comeback but never took the lead. University won 67-55. Garrison Kisner led the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairmont, WV
Sports
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Basketball
WBOY 12 News

Colts edge Flying Eagles in tight battle

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour and Robert C. Byrd battled in a close game that resulted in a Colts win. It was only a two point game at the halftime break and tied after three quarters. But the Colts pushed out a 53-45 win.
NFL
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
851K+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy