Desert Hot Springs, CA

One Child Killed, 3 Hurt When Cadillac Tries To Drive Around School Bus In Desert Hot Springs

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CBSLA) – One child was killed and three others were injured Thursday in a crash involving a school bus and a car in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. in the 17500 block of Corkill Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An official with CHP told KESQ that the driver of a white Cadillac hit the back of the school bus, and then, while attempting to go around the bus, hit four students who were walking home.

Authorities said that one child died at the scene and three others were injured.

No information was immediately available on the ages of the children involved.

