New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

By Petrana Radulovic
Polygon
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew footage of The Matrix Resurrections debuted at this year’s The Game Awards — and it packs a whole lot into just one minute. Introduced by Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the clip shows Neo (Reeves) following Jessica Henwick’s character through...

