New clip for The Matrix Resurrections is twist after twist

From red carpet photos to interviews, Tom Holland and Zendaya have been staying busy with promotions for Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is out on December 17. The pair, who play the on-screen couple of Spider-Man and MJ, are rumored to be a real-life couple. (For the record, neither Holland nor Zendaya have ever officially confirmed that they’re dating, and both expressed a desire for privacy after paparazzi shared photos of them kissing this summer.) But regardless of whether they’re in a relationship or not, they’re co-stars for a reason! They have great chemistry and get along well, and fans enjoy seeing them interact. Here’s a roundup of some of the cutest “Tomdaya” moments from the Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour so far. As far as we know, the multiverse shouldn’t mess with this timeline.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO