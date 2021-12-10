Increasing Accessibility: UC grad invents one-handed video game controller

Human does not live by keyboard and mouse alone. Controllers are important for us, and as it turns out, they've had a few episodes of lunacy. We'd like to tell you about them. People (or our brains) just love predictable patterns – that's why we have have all these genres, series, universes, etc. However, sometimes a thought appears in the mind of one of the bigger fish of gaming – let's do something unusual. And they're not talking about a decent remaster or any sort of indie game – they're talking about controllers. It's probably one area of industry that enjoys the most colorful design history, which you will possibly agree upone once we're through this thing. The list isn't sorted in any particular way. After all, everyone can decide alone whether the glove-shaped controller, the chainsaw controller, or the monstrosity-that-looks-like-the-gardener's-worst-nightmare controller is more surprisingto them.

