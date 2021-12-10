ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Increasing Accessibility: UC grad invents one-handed video game controller

By Brad Underwood, WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORRYVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A recent University of Cincinnati graduate's invention aims to increase accessibility in the video gaming world. Video games have been part of Adam Zust's life since he was 6 years old. "The first video game I ever played was Tetris," said Zust. "It’s a release...

local12.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

Sci-Fi Gaming Controllers

The PS5 DualSense Spider-Man Miles Morales controller is a customized version of the namesake controller that has been designed and created by Enrico Bertagnoli and Giuseppe Spinelli (AKA Snoreyn and Berta, respectively). The controller has been entirely hand-painted to ensure it maintains an enhanced sense of detail and features a Spider-Man-inspired design that boasts webbing across either side. The touchpad on the top section of the controller is finished with the phrase 'Be Yourself' in a graffiti text style.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

Xbox Cloud Gaming user metrics reveal that touch controls are exclusively used by one fifth of players

In a new Microsoft Game Stack blog post, some engagement data for touch-enabled Xbox Cloud Gaming titles has been unveiled, and it is fair to say that interest is growing. The number of games available on Microsoft's subscription service regularly increases, which means there's more choice for Xbox titles that we can enjoy on our phones without needing a controller.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Quirky Controllers - 15 Weirdest Game Controllers Ever

Human does not live by keyboard and mouse alone. Controllers are important for us, and as it turns out, they've had a few episodes of lunacy. We'd like to tell you about them. People (or our brains) just love predictable patterns – that's why we have have all these genres, series, universes, etc. However, sometimes a thought appears in the mind of one of the bigger fish of gaming – let's do something unusual. And they're not talking about a decent remaster or any sort of indie game – they're talking about controllers. It's probably one area of industry that enjoys the most colorful design history, which you will possibly agree upone once we're through this thing. The list isn't sorted in any particular way. After all, everyone can decide alone whether the glove-shaped controller, the chainsaw controller, or the monstrosity-that-looks-like-the-gardener's-worst-nightmare controller is more surprisingto them.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
TrendHunter.com

Ergonomic Customization Game Controllers

The SCUF Instinct Pro Wireless Game Controller is a customizable gamer peripheral that will provide avid players and eSports professionals alike with a way to enjoy an immersive experience when partaking in long-haul gaming sessions. The controller is equipped with two analog sticks along with a D-pad, ABXY buttons and...
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

One Hand Clapping launches today

Handy Games’ 2D music platformer can be played on any platform or mobile device. Handy Games and Bad Dream Games have announced that One Hand Clapping is now accessible on all platforms and mobile devices. This unique vocal game teaches you how to manage your voice while saving a wonderful cosmos from eternal stillness.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Californian

A guide to places to play games near UC Berkeley

Picture this: It’s Reading, Review and Recitation week — otherwise known as RRR or dead week — at UC Berkeley, and you are drowning in a sea of textbooks, study notes and homework. You are stressed, and the copious amounts of Red Bull and caramel macchiatos you consumed have only made you more anxious. Plus, rereading the same sentence of your study guide over and over again is getting really, really old.
BERKELEY, CA
The Associated Press

CyberLink Releases FaceMe® Security 7.0, Coining Game-Changing “VMR” Console and Introducing a Wealth of Enhancements to the Surveillance and Access Control Software

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 10, 2021-- CyberLink Corp. (5203.TW), a pioneer in AI and facial recognition technologies, today announced the newest update to FaceMe® Security, its premier facial recognition solution for surveillance and access control. Version 7.0 introduces the VMR Add-On, dramatically enhancing the software’s video management capabilities. The new module, a replacement to the Monitor Add-On, comes with gallery and floor plan view features that logically connect IP cameras and enable seamless, real-time video tracking of individuals’ journeys through the facilities. The updated version also introduces the ability to search for a person using an image of their face, and supports H.265 as well as DIDO I/O modules.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Invention#Video Gaming#Controllers#Uc#Corryville#Wkrc#Kodiak Designs#Rogue Innovation Design
biometricupdate.com

Brivo launches behavioral anomaly detection, surpasses 1M access control credentials

Brivo, a provider of cloud-based access control software, says the company now has over 1 million mobile pass credentials in use after rapid growth in 2021. That large, fast growing base of users is an important asset as the company also adds new technology for monitoring traffic and behavior patterns in built environments as a feature for property security.
SOFTWARE
The Conversation U.S.

Comic book introduces kids to key concepts and careers in cybersecurity

Three 9-year-old girls are huddled around a Caesar wheel, an ancient tool for sharing secret messages. Cracking a code is one of many challenges the girls complete to help characters in CryptoComics escape a mysterious cyberworld into which they’ve been drawn. CryptoComics is a curriculum designed to teach elementary school children – particularly girls of color – about cybersecurity – the practice of keeping digital information safe – and related careers. It also teaches about cryptology – the science of making and breaking codes. The girls partake in this program as part of their after-school activities in Atlanta. Led by a team of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers

Comments / 0

Community Policy