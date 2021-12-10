ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS: Neo Meets An Old Friend In First Clip From The Sci-Fi Sequel

Cover picture for the articleWarner Bros. debuted the first full clip from Lana Wachowski's The Matrix Resurrections tonight during the Game Awards, and it features a reunion between two old friends from the original trilogy. The sneak peek begins with Bugs (Jessica Henwick) guiding Neo (Keanu Reeves) through a door which leads to...

Variety

Jennifer Lopez Rom-Com ‘Marry Me’ to Debut Simultaneously in Theaters and on Peacock

“Marry Me,” a musical romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez, will debut on Peacock on Feb. 11, 2022, the same day as its theatrical release. The Universal Pictures film was intended to premiere exclusively on the big screen, but the studio opted to shake up its release plan at a time when dramas and comedies — and basically any movie that isn’t part of a major film franchise — have struggled to sell tickets in theaters. Over the weekend, Steven Spielberg’s well-reviewed musical “West Side Story” fell short of box office expectations, continuing a discouraging pandemic-era trend for adult-centric titles, including Will Smith’s...
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Charlie Cox's Daredevil Rumored To Don Classic Yellow Costume For SHE-HULK Appearance

Kevin Feige recently confirmed that Charlie Cox will indeed reprise the role of Matt Murdock/Daredevil, with the character heavily rumored to make his MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home next week. We've heard that the Man Without Fear will also show up in She-Hulk, and a very interesting rumor relating to the character's appearance in the Disney+ series is now doing the rounds online.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS Star Brie Larson Shares New Emblem Combining The Logos Of All Three Heroes

We recently learned that The Marvels had wrapped production, and star Brie Larson has now taken to Twitter to share a first look at a new emblem for Nia DaCosta's MCU sequel. The Academy Award-winning actress posted a photo of herself holding some sort of pendant featuring what appears to be an emblem made up of the logos associated with the movie's trio of heroes: Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau.
Z94

New ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Features a Laurence Fisburne Cameo

“Nothing comforts anxiety like a little nostalgia.”. Those are the words of Morpheus to Neo in the latest clip from The Matrix Resurrections. Except this isn’t the Morpheus we know; it’s a younger version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II instead of Laurence Fishburne. But, this clip does feature Fishburne’s Morpheus as well, as the scene from The Matrix where Neo and Morpheus originally meet is playing on a ripped theater screen behind Neo while the younger Morpheus says this line.
Distractify

Neo Is Officially Back in 'The Matrix Resurrections' — How Did He Survive 'Revelations'?

As one of the most influential sci-fi franchises in film history, the original Matrix trilogy has certainly left an impact. While audiences and critics are divided on the second and third movies, there's no doubt that the story of The Matrix as a whole is a well-remembered series that changed the face of cinema in its heyday. But although its ending was somewhat definitive, The Matrix Resurrections completely changes the way we view the ultimate fate of the main protagonist Neo (Keanu Reeves).
First Showing

Second Trailer for Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix Resurrections' Sequel

"It's so easy to forget how much noise The Matrix pumps into your head." It's almost time… to return to the source. Warner Bros has unveiled a final official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, which opens later this month. Plagued by strange memories, Neo's life takes an unexpected turn when he finds himself back inside The Matrix. The rumor has been that this bright new Matrix is actually another Matrix within the old Matrix to control Neo and his narrative. But we'll have to watch this in the theater to find out the truth. The returning cast includes Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, & Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson. Along with these Resurrections newcomers: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Eréndira Ibarra. This looks SO FUCKING GOOD. There's a lot of reveals in this trailer, but none of these seem to give away anything we don't already know. The rest of it is about the experience of watching it all play out - finding out what decision he makes. I. Cannot. Wait.
Den of Geek

The Matrix Resurrections: Meet Jessica Henwick’s Bugs

If you don’t know Jessica Henwick from her turns as Colleen Wing in Iron Fist, Nymeria Sand in Game of Thrones, or X-wing pilot Jessika Pava in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, you will know her soon. Next month, she will appear as Bugs in The Matrix Resurrections. We talked to the English actress about her part in this iconic franchise.
toofab.com

Neo Proves He 'Still Knows Kung-Fu' In New Matrix Resurrections Trailer

The trailer also teases a new Agent Smith in Jonathan Groff and a much older look for Jada Pinkett Smith's Niobe, "who now sees to the welfare of her people with a familiar fire in her eyes, despite a sense of disbelief and suspicion upon Neo’s return." Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reprise their roles as well, while Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is the new Morpheus. Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Jessica Henwick and Neil Patrick Harris also star. The movie hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.
mxdwn.com

‘Matrix Resurrections’ Clip Shown at The Game Awards

The Game Awards gave the fans of the Matrix franchise a special treat this past Thursday when they held their annual ceremony to honor the best video games of the year: a one-minute-long peek view into the suspenseful train sequence of the upcoming Matrix Resurrections. The fourth and possibly last...
punchdrunkcritics.com

New ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Trailer Has Neo And Trinity Fighting A Familiar Battle

It’s time to enter the Matrix once again! Later this month the anticipated sequel The Matrix Resurrections finally arrives. The original film, released way back in 1999 (!!!) was a cultural phenomenon that sparked debate about the nature of our reality, while also setting the tone for every sci-fi movie that would follow for years. Can this new sequel have the same level of impact?
GeekTyrant

New Clip From THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS Offers More Interesting Insight on the Story

Here’s a brand new clip from The Matrix Resurrections, and it offers some interesting insight on the story and answers some questions that you might have with the franchise. The clip reveals that there’s no need to run to phone booths anymore to get in and out of the Matrix. We also learn that the characters can teleport across great distances using portals. In this scene, Jessica Henwick's Bugs takes Keanu Reeves’ Neo through a portal from one place to a train in Tokyo.
