SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz big man duo Rudy Gobert and Hassan Whiteside had a perfect first quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night. Rudy Gobert started the game against the Clippers for the Jazz and had eight points and three rebounds on 4-for-4 shooting from the field. Hassan Whiteside came in and played nearly six minutes and posted seven points and one rebound on 3-of-3 shooting from the floor.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO