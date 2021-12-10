ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: LeBron James hit a new milestone

By Scott Rogust
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Lakers star LeBron James made history on Thursday night in the team’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. The Los Angeles Lakers had the odds in their favor on Thursday night, facing a Memphis Grizzlies team without star guard Ja Morant. Coming off a win over the Boston Celtics on...

fansided.com

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Oscar Robertson
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Jaren Jackson
Person
Jason Kidd
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook For Ben Simmons But Need A Third Team To Complete The Deal

With the NBA's moratorium on players acquired during the offseason being lifted, teams are looking to move pieces around in their quest to put together the perfect squad. The Los Angeles Lakers made the most changes during the 2021 offseason, bringing in 11 new players. The idea was to bring in certified bucket-getters to increase their chances of winning the championship, but age has been a factor so far in their campaign. They are having a hard time on defense as younger players are blowing past them.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Memphis Grizzlies#The Los Angeles Lakers#The Boston Celtics#Lebron James Records
fadeawayworld.net

Dwyane Wade Reacts To LeBron James’ Recent Form: “I Can’t Wait To Lie To My Grandkids And Tell Them I Played With This Guy... Because He Will Still Be Playing.”

Despite seeing it on a regular basis, it is hard to comprehend the extent of LeBron James' longevity. The 4-time NBA champion has been in the league for almost 20 years now and has played at the highest level possible in each of those years. James has been a perennial MVP contender and been a superstar throughout this time.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Return dates for Lakers’ Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn, revealed

The Los Angeles Lakers expect Trevor Ariza and Kendrick Nunn to be major contributors to their pursuit of an 18th NBA championship. Ariza was Russell Westbrook’s first call after Russ was traded to Los Angeles and was pegged as an opening day starter. Nunn, who averaged 15.0 points per game over his first two seasons, was the Lakers’ only free-agent signing besides Talen Horton-Tucker to earn more than a minimum contract.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Philly

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks Emerge As Potential Destinations For Philadelphia 76ers’ Ben Simmons: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two new teams are reportedly interested in trading for disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons. On Monday, The Athletic reported that the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers have emerged as potential destinations.  The Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers were also mentioned in the report, but all of those teams have previously been named as possible landing spots for Simmons.  Sources: There’s renewed optimism around All-NBA star Kyrie Irving returning to the Brooklyn Nets this season. Details on Nets-Irving latest, Ben Simmons‘ market and more in Inside Pass at @TheAthletic:...
NBA
firstsportz.com

“What is wrong with me”: LeBron James trolls himself after wearing goggles during Magic vs Lakers clash

Be it aggression or perhaps a light hearted incident, LeBron James seems to be at the heart of everything for the Lakers in the 2021-22 season. And during the Magic vs Lakers incident, King James once again decided to have some fun when he wore Wendell Carter Jr’s goggles during an on-going play. What next? LeBron decided to troll himself for having some fun on the court.
NBA
crossingbroad.com

Ben Simmons Rumor of the Day: Reported Knicks and Lakers Interest

With each passing day, we get closer to a Ben Simmons trade, God willing. Last week, Woj reported that trade talks were “gathering momentum” because shitty teams are imploding and deciding they can’t compete this year. The Blazers fired their GM and the Pacers are apparently ready to move on from some of their stars.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

202K+
Followers
391K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy