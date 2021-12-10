Cyclones rout Hawkeyes in Cy-Hawk showdown
The Iowa State men’s basketball team routed Iowa at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 73-53. That’s the largest margin of victory in the series for ISU.
Izaiah Brockington led college basketball’s surprise team with 29 points. The Cyclones out-hustled, out-rebounded, and out-played Iowa for most of the night. ISU moves to 9-0. Iowa falls to 7-3 with three straight losses.
Highlights from WHO 13’s Mark Freund.
