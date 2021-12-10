ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Cyclones rout Hawkeyes in Cy-Hawk showdown

By Keith Murphy
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yTm8U_0dJ1y04400

The Iowa State men’s basketball team routed Iowa at Hilton Coliseum in Ames, 73-53. That’s the largest margin of victory in the series for ISU.

Izaiah Brockington led college basketball’s surprise team with 29 points. The Cyclones out-hustled, out-rebounded, and out-played Iowa for most of the night. ISU moves to 9-0. Iowa falls to 7-3 with three straight losses.

Highlights from WHO 13’s Mark Freund.

Photo: AP

Community Policy