Spotify Reveals Console Gamers' Favorite Music This Year

Spotify may not be the first company to have added lyrics playback or the ability to look up lyrics to a song but the feature is finally live following a recent announcement from the company. That’s following the earlier addition of features to search by lyrics. And, of course, it’s available to all users, not just those with a Spotify Premium subscription. But, the ability to look up song lyrics is only as useful as those are easy to find. And, unfortunately, the placement isn’t necessarily going to be obvious to all users.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO