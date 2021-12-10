ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Spotify Reveals Console Gamers' Favorite Music This Year

By Joe Skrebels
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has revealed what console players have been listening to most while gaming in 2021. As part of The Game Awards 2021, Spotify announced the most listened-to tracks, artists and podcasts on the Spotify...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
thatgrapejuice.net

SZA’s ‘I Hate U’ DOMINATES Spotify & Apple Music

SZA has heeded the requests of fans who’ve been lobbying for her to release the song ‘I Hate U’ in full. As a result, fans have sent the song soaring to peak positions on streaming services. Full story below…. On the latest charts from both US Apple Music and US...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Kid Cudi Teases Album Ahead of ‘Entergalactic’: ‘I Wanna Drop Another Album Before That’

Kid Cudi’s headlining set at Rolling Loud California was full of surprises, including the premiere of a new song that may or may not appear on the new studio album he also teased to be released ahead of Entergalactic. “I have Entergalactic coming in the summer, and I wanna drop another album before that,” Cudi told the packed-out crowd, referring to the album set to soundtrack the upcoming Netflix animated series of the same name he co-created with Kenya Barris. “I got some tasty surprises and I’m really excited about all this new shit, this new music, to give to you guys,”...
MUSIC
Engadget

Spotify's 2021 Wrapped is here to chronicle your year in music

In early December, Spotify rolls out its Wrapped year-in-review so that users can relive their go-to artists, songs and podcasts from the last several months. Today, the service is debuting the 2021 installment with some familiar features and a number of new additions, both of which are personalized to each listener's streaming habits. Like before, you'll get all the info on your top artists, genres, songs, podcasts and total minutes listened with the ability to share those details on Snapchat, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and, for the first time ever, TikTok.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Iann Dior
Person
6lack
Person
Jack Harlow
Person
Polo G
Person
Nas
Person
Juice Wrld
Android Police

Spotify 2021 Wrapped is here to look back at your favorite songs and podcasts of the year

Congratulations! We've almost made it to the end of this chaotic year, and that means it's time to start looking back on our 2021. If you've discovered a new guilty music pleasure, listened to a song you thought you wouldn't like but was actually a banger, or just stuck to the same twenty songs in your playlist, Spotify's 2021 Wrapped is here to remind you what your year sounded like.
MUSIC
Android Police

YouTube Music's elusive 2021 Recap wants to take on Spotify Wrapped

It's the most wonderful time of the year — the holidays are coming, year-end lists are about to take over the internet, and it's time to reflect on what we've been doing this past year. Spotify Wrapped is a great way to see all the music you've been listening to in 2021, even if it's been mercilessly mocked for its cringe use of language this year. If you use YouTube Music instead, you'll be pleased to know it has a similar feature, although the rollout is as slow as molasses.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Gamers#Xbox#Doja Cat#Montero#Ign#News
thefocus.news

What is the Metropopolis music genre uncovered by Spotify Wrapped?

It’s that time of year again, Spotify Wrapped has been released and our Instagram feed is full of people sharing their annual top artists. One term which has left users baffled is the newfound genre, “metropopolis.”. The streaming service has coined the term “metropopolis” as a breakout genre. This year,...
MUSIC
Android Headlines

How To See The Lyrics For Your Favorite Song On Spotify

Spotify may not be the first company to have added lyrics playback or the ability to look up lyrics to a song but the feature is finally live following a recent announcement from the company. That’s following the earlier addition of features to search by lyrics. And, of course, it’s available to all users, not just those with a Spotify Premium subscription. But, the ability to look up song lyrics is only as useful as those are easy to find. And, unfortunately, the placement isn’t necessarily going to be obvious to all users.
MUSIC
The Drum

Tinder gets even closer to Spotify with Music Mode partnership

Tinder has taken its love affair with Spotify to the next stage with a closer partnership designed to improve the mood music for lonely singletons this Christmas. Music Mode is billed as the biggest update to Tinder since the development of the Swipe feature, and transposes the selection mechanism from love to music interests by permitting favored tunes to be embedded in your dating profile.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Cats
allaccess.com

Spotify Releases 2021 'Wrapped' Year-In-Review Features

SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
MUSIC
The Verge

Apple Music’s terrible year in review is giving me serious Spotify Wrapped FOMO

It’s December 1st, which for Spotify users, means the annual tradition of the music streaming service’s Spotify Wrapped roundup: customized, flashy infographics of the top songs, playlists, artists, and podcast that you’ve listened to over the last year, chock-full of data, mood boards, and just a sprinkling of judgment. I,...
TECHNOLOGY
State News

Wrapping up the year with Spotify Wrapped

Spotify came out with their yearly "Spotify Wrapped" on Dec. 1, giving their users the unique experience to look back on their year in the music that resonated and reflected their past experiences. These lists of everyone's top artists, songs and podcasts took social media by storm flooding every Snapchat...
ENTERTAINMENT
Maine Campus

Spotify Wrapped 2021: The Maine Campus’ top music of the year

The time of year that everyone anticipates has finally come. Spotify Wrapped is here for 2021, along with the many screenshots people share on their social media stories across popular platforms. This year, Spotify has mixed up their Spotify Wrapped a bit, including new features such as letting listeners know...
THEATER & DANCE
MacRumors Forums

How to See 'Spotify Wrapped' for Apple Music

Apple does not have a year-end wrap up that's equivalent to what Spotify has, but the streaming music service does offer "Apple Music Replay," a feature that ranks all of your top songs for the year. ‌Apple Music‌ Replay is refreshed on a yearly basis, usually during February, and it...
CELL PHONES
CNET

No Spotify? Get your Wrapped year in review on Apple Music, YouTube Music or Tidal

It's the first week of December, and so that means your friends, family and everybody in between will begin sharing their end-of-the-year music recap on social media, thanks to Spotify Wrapped. But even if you don't have Spotify -- or you have other music streaming services as well -- you can also show off your music listening history for the year. That includes top songs, artists and albums in a series of colorful visuals that are specifically designed to share on social media.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy