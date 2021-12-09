ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate. The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor...

newyork.cbslocal.com

