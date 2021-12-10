ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Editorial: Stop playing chicken with nation’s credit

By The Herald Bulletin, Anderson
Tribune-Star
 6 days ago

Congress last week passed a temporary spending bill that will keep the lights on at federal agencies through Feb. 18. The stop-gap spending measure approved by both the House and Senate was aimed at giving lawmakers 11 more weeks to work out policy differences on the new budget. The...

www.tribstar.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Rally Organizers Sue to Prevent Committee From Getting Their Phone Records

Organizers of the Jan. 6 rally, hoping to keep Congress from obtaining their cell phone data, have sue telecom giant Verizon. The plaintiffs include former White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney’s niece, Maggie Mulvaney, as well as Justin Caporale, Tim Unes, and Megan Powers. The organizers of rally that preceded the riot at the Capitol argue in the suit that the subpoena from the House committee investigating Jan. 6 requesting cell phone records “lacks a lawful purpose and seeks to invade the plaintiffs’ constitutional rights to privacy and to confidential political communications.” The plaintiffs also claim that they “voluntarily sat...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Rating#House#Democrats
Business Insider

The clock is ticking with 2 weeks left for Democrats to avoid a sudden end to monthly checks to families — but Manchin is still a wild card

Manchin poses a big obstacle for Democrats trying to approve Biden's big bill by Christmas. Democrats want to pass it to prevent cutting off families from monthly child tax credit checks. Manchin has remained publicly silent since a Friday report showing a surge in inflation. Senate Democrats are scrambling to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
AFP

US averts credit default with 11th-hour debt limit hike

US lawmakers voted to raise the federal debt limit on Wednesday, eliminating the threat of a disastrous credit default with just hours to spare ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The deeply divided Senate voted on Tuesday to raise the borrowing cap by $2.5 trillion and the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Congress, followed suit in the early hours of the following morning -- staving off the next showdown until at least 2023. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor ahead of the votes. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Congress to avert calamitous US debt default

The US Congress is expected to raise the federal debt limit on Tuesday, ending the threat of a calamitous credit default until after next year's midterm elections -- just one day ahead of the deadline set by the Treasury. The Senate will vote first and the House is expected follow suit later in the day, although the timing of action in both chambers remains somewhat fluid. "No brinksmanship, no default on the debt, no risk of another recession: responsible governing has won on this exceedingly important issue," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor. "The American people can breathe easy and rest assured there will not be a default."
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy