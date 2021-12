An Oklahoma mother of four is facing DUI charges after allegedly leaving her kids unsupervised at home while she went to work at a bar and drink, according to authorities. Perla Aguilar, 27, was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and was also facing charges of child neglect and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to jail records.

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO