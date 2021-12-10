ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grafton, WV

Satterfield shines in Bearcats win over Irish

By Abbie Backenstoe
 6 days ago

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Alyssa Satterfield had a standout showing at the Sam Bord Invitational Tournament on Thursday.

Grafton saw the Irish in the first game.

The Bearcats took the early lead and never lost the lead after that.

Satterfield put multiple points up early on to build that lead.

In fact, Grafton held Notre Dame to zero field goals and only one point per half.

The Bearcats won 55-2.

Three Hawks drop double-figures in win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday over Bridgeport. University outscored Bridgeport 22-14 in the first quarter. It was the first half that gave the ‘U’ its edge. In the second half, Bridgeport made a comeback but never took the lead. University won 67-55. Garrison Kisner led the […]
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Colts edge Flying Eagles in tight battle

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Philip Barbour and Robert C. Byrd battled in a close game that resulted in a Colts win. It was only a two point game at the halftime break and tied after three quarters. But the Colts pushed out a 53-45 win.
