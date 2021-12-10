Satterfield shines in Bearcats win over Irish

GRAFTON, W.Va. – Grafton’s Alyssa Satterfield had a standout showing at the Sam Bord Invitational Tournament on Thursday.

Grafton saw the Irish in the first game.

The Bearcats took the early lead and never lost the lead after that.

Satterfield put multiple points up early on to build that lead.

In fact, Grafton held Notre Dame to zero field goals and only one point per half.

The Bearcats won 55-2.

