Big second half lifts Mohigans in rivalry game against Hawks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a classic cross-town rivalry between Morgantown and University, the young Mohigans’ squad prevailed.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop early on in the game. Morgantown’s Mia Henkins’ three ball broke the silence midway through the first quarter.

Morgantown never lost the lead after that, but it did get close.

Motown went on a 7-1 scoring run but that lead was quickly gobbled up by the Hawks. UHS trailed 8-6 after one quarter.

Then Morgantown started to pull away with the Hawks staying close behind. A three by Revaya Sweeney put Morgantown on top 18-9 at the break.

The third quarter is when the Mohigans started to really find their footing.

Morgantown led 33-18 after three quarters and held University to just three points in the fourth quarter.

Sofia Wassick led the charge with 14 points for the Mohigans, Lily Jordan added 10 pts as the Mohigans downed University 56-21.

