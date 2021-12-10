ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big second half lifts Mohigans in rivalry game against Hawks

By Abbie Backenstoe
 6 days ago

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – In a classic cross-town rivalry between Morgantown and University, the young Mohigans’ squad prevailed.

Both teams struggled to put the ball in the hoop early on in the game. Morgantown’s Mia Henkins’ three ball broke the silence midway through the first quarter.

Morgantown never lost the lead after that, but it did get close.

Motown went on a 7-1 scoring run but that lead was quickly gobbled up by the Hawks. UHS trailed 8-6 after one quarter.

Then Morgantown started to pull away with the Hawks staying close behind. A three by Revaya Sweeney put Morgantown on top 18-9 at the break.

The third quarter is when the Mohigans started to really find their footing.

Morgantown led 33-18 after three quarters and held University to just three points in the fourth quarter.

Sofia Wassick led the charge with 14 points for the Mohigans, Lily Jordan added 10 pts as the Mohigans downed University 56-21.

Ten threes lift Trinity over Magnolia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Trinity Christian showed just how well they can shoot from beyond the arc on Tuesday. And they showed it right from the jump. The Warriors hit five threes in the first quarter alone, three of those coming from Kyndal Kisner. Trinity made 10 threes in the game to down Magnolia 73-49. Maggie […]
Three Hawks drop double-figures in win over Indians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University picked up its second win of the season on Tuesday over Bridgeport. University outscored Bridgeport 22-14 in the first quarter. It was the first half that gave the ‘U’ its edge. In the second half, Bridgeport made a comeback but never took the lead. University won 67-55. Garrison Kisner led the […]
Five University athletes put pen to paper on National Signing Day

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Five athletes at University High School participated in National Signing Day on Wednesday. Rocco DeVincent, the U’s star runner signed to continue his career with the Ohio University cross country and track and field program. DeVincent has had a standout running career at University, bringing several titles home to Morgantown, and most […]
