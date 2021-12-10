Here are the local colleges and universities requiring booster shots for students

Northeastern University joined the growing list of schools on Thursday, Dec. 9.

With COVID-19 booster shots now available to anyone over 18, many colleges are telling students to get an extra dose of the vaccine for the upcoming semester.

Over the summer, most colleges and universities in the Boston area required vaccinations for students upon arrival to campus. Now, a growing number of schools are implementing booster requirements.

Below is an updating list of the colleges and universities in Massachusetts with booster requirements for students.

University of Massachusetts Amherst

UMass Amherst will be requiring students to have their booster shots for the spring semester. The university announced the new requirement on Dec. 1.

Their requirement is believed to be the first among schools in Massachusetts.

“The vaccine booster, combined with the advance testing … and ongoing wastewater testing, adaptive testing, convenient voluntary testing options and our indoor mask requirement represent a comprehensive approach to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and ensure a safe and successful spring for our community,” Chancellor Kumble R. Subbaswamy wrote.

Emerson College

Emerson College will be requiring students to have their booster shots, according to an announcement on Dec. 8. Students, faculty, staff, and vendors on the school’s campuses in Boston, Los Angeles, and the Netherlands will need to be boosted for the spring semester.

Students are required to upload their vaccination documentation prior to arriving on campus.

Boston College

Boston College announced a booster shot requirement for students during the upcoming spring semester on Wednesday, Dec. 8, according to The Boston Globe.

Northeastern University

Northeastern University will be requiring students to have their booster shots for the spring semester.

All faculty and staff will be required to be vaccinated by January 18, 2022, or at least seven days after they are eligible. The school will be holding booster shot clinics on Dec. 14 and 16 at the Boston campus.

Students who fail to comply may have a hold placed on their account, according to Northeastern. Faculty and staff who fail to comply with the booster requirement will be placed on administrative leave.

MIT

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology has not decided if boosters will be required, according to a statement from the university on Dec. 2. However, because of the omicron variant and the risk that comes with traveling, MIT said boosters will be required for those who are eligible and involved in MIT-sponsored travel.

All staff, faculty, and students are required to be vaccinated on campus, which the school announced in June.