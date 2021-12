Next year, Paramount+ subscribers will get the opportunity to check out a live-action series based on the Halo franchise, and tonight, The Game Awards revealed a first look trailer for the show. Viewers were given an opportunity to see Master Chief in action, and the series looks incredibly promising thus far! It's far too early to tell whether the adaptation will be able to capture the quality of the Xbox series, but it's pretty awesome to see these elements brought to life.

