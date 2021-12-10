ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Crews respond to late-night house fire in Newburgh

By Grace Whaley
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 6 days ago

NEWBURGH. Ind. (WEHT) – Firefighters were sent to a house fire in Newburgh Thursday night.

Crews on the scene said everyone made it out of the home in the 7600 block of Michael Lane safely.

We’re told the fire appears to have started in the attic, but firefighters are still investigating the cause.

Firefighters said the home is not a complete loss.

