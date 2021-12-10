ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

New Berlin Eisenhower mows down Greenfield Whitnall 81-21

 6 days ago

Yes, New Berlin Eisenhower looked superb in beating Greenfield Whitnall, but no autographs please after its 81-21 victory in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 9.

New Berlin Eisenhower’s offense breathed fire to an 81-21 lead over Greenfield Whitnall at the half.

The first half gave New Berlin Eisenhower a 44-13 lead over Greenfield Whitnall.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Racine County Eye

Grafton designs winning blueprint on Whitefish Bay 51-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Grafton put just enough pressure on Whitefish Bay to earn a 51-36 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on University School of Milwaukee on December 8 at Whitefish Bay High School. For a full recap, click here.
GRAFTON, WI
Racine County Eye

West Bend West pushes over Glendale Nicolet 64-54

West Bend West pushes over Glendale Nicolet 64-54

West Bend West trucked Glendale Nicolet on the road to a 64-54 victory on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.
GLENDALE, WI
Racine County Eye

Brookfield Central rains down on Menomonee Falls 47-37

Brookfield Central rains down on Menomonee Falls 47-37

Playing with a winning hand, Brookfield Central trumped Menomonee Falls 47-37 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Storm warning: Mequon Homestead unleashes full fury on Slinger 75-55

Storm warning: Mequon Homestead unleashes full fury on Slinger 75-55

Mequon Homestead painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Slinger's defense for a 75-55 win in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14.
MEQUON, WI
Racine County Eye

Fredonia Ozaukee posts win at Kohler’s expense 64-54

Fredonia Ozaukee posts win at Kohler's expense 64-54

Fredonia Ozaukee tipped and eventually toppled Kohler 64-54 at Fredonia Ozaukee High on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 7, Fredonia Ozaukee faced off against Mishicot and Kohler took on Manitowoc Lutheran on December 7 at Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
KOHLER, WI
Racine County Eye

Powerhouse performance: Waukesha West roars to big win over Waukesha North 70-30

Powerhouse performance: Waukesha West roars to big win over Waukesha North 70-30

Waukesha West handled Waukesha North 70-30 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Greendale Martin Luther delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lake Mills 58-52

Greendale Martin Luther delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lake Mills 58-52

Greendale Martin Luther broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lake Mills 58-52 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 14.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Racine County Eye

Hartford earns solid win over West Bend East 62-47

Hartford earns solid win over West Bend East 62-47

Hartford tipped and eventually toppled West Bend East 62-47 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 14.
WEST BEND, WI
Racine County Eye

Green Bay Bay Port delivers smashing punch early to dump Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38

Green Bay Bay Port delivers smashing punch early to dump Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38

Green Bay Port left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

UW-Parkside rededicates gym as part of athletics vision

UW-Parkside rededicated De Simone Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they continue to enhance their athletic vision. The gym and practice court were part of the rededication this week as part of UW-Parkside’s Ranger Vision 2020. On Saturday, UW-Parkside rededicated one of the practice courts to former women’s basketball coach...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

Warhawks fall in D3 National Semifinal

UW-Whitewater’s run game struggled as their National Championship hopes were dashed at home on Saturday afternoon. The Warhawks only managed 64 rushing yards including 43 from senior Alex Peete in a 24-7 loss to Mary-Hardin Baylor in the Division 3 National Semifinal. “Offensively, we felt confident about what we...
WHITEWATER, WI
