Steelers LB T.J. Watt exits Thursday’s game against Vikings with groin injury

By Ben Levine
 6 days ago
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt. Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Things went from bad to worse for the Steelers Thursday night. After falling behind 23-0 by halftime and 29-0 in the third quarter, the team announced that linebacker T.J. Watt has been ruled out for the game with a groin injury. Watt was previously labeled with a questionable tag after exiting the game in the second quarter.

Watt had a tackle and a QB hit before exiting Thursday’s contest. In his 10 previous games this season, the 27-year-old had collected a league-leading 16 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. Watt also has 47 total tackles, 26 QB hits, and four forced fumbles.

The linebacker previously missed a pair of games this season thanks to separate hip and knee injuries, and he had to exit an additional two games due to injury. He also spent a week out of practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Prior to this season, Watt had only missed a pair of regular season games in four seasons.

The Steelers are lacking linebacker depth at the moment, leaving Derrek Tuszka as the only option to replace Watt in the lineup. The former seventh-round pick has seen time in 10 games for Pittsburgh this season, collecting nine tackles. The 25-year-old has seen an uptick in snaps over the past few weeks, averaging 20.75 defensive plays per game between Week 10 and Week 13.

