Agencies implementing restoration project on Cuba District

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – A thinning project is happening near the community of Deer Lake on the Cuba Ranger District. The project will reduce fire risk.

It’s being funded by the state and will treat at least 250 acres on the Santa Fe National Forest. Residents and visitors are urged to use caution around crews and heavy machinery.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.