ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cuba, NM

Agencies implementing restoration project on Cuba District

By Anna Padilla
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LfvlF_0dJ1u6vu00

CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – A thinning project is happening near the community of Deer Lake on the Cuba Ranger District. The project will reduce fire risk.

NMDOT worker killed on the job along Highway 285

It’s being funded by the state and will treat at least 250 acres on the Santa Fe National Forest. Residents and visitors are urged to use caution around crews and heavy machinery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe hosting vaccine clinics at Midtown

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Santa Fe is holding a new vaccination clinic beginning Thursday. Anyone over the age of 18 can get their shot at the Midtown Public Safety Building. They will only be offering the Moderna booster every Thursday through the end of the year. They start at 10 a.m. and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Expo New Mexico averaging 300 COVID vaccinations a day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The State Fairgrounds is still serving as a mass vaccination site averaging about 300 patients a day. People didn’t have to wait long to get their shots. State officials say people are having a difficult time scheduling an appointment right now, with many trying to get their booster. They’re reminding everyone that […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Cuba, NM
State
New Mexico State
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

Thousands without power in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A powerful wind storm ripped through the state. On Wednesday, thousands of New Mexican families are without power on a bitterly cold night. “I just have a butane heater in the living room, so I’m sleeping on the couch, wrapped up in some blankets,” said Teresa Sanchez who lives near Tierra Amarilla. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve new commission district boundaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners approved new boundaries for the county commission districts. The lines changed only slightly with one notable change moving parts of District 4, in the far north part of the county, into the northwest District 1. The reason is that census data shows, District 4 has grown disproportionately bigger in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Data shows strong county-level growth across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officials say new data shows strong economic growth in most industries across the state. The data comes from the Economic Development Department and shows a significant growth in 29 of 33 counties. the state says growth is especially strong in areas that were hardest hit by the pandemic. “The data shows statewide […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Nmdot#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Christmas display bringing the neighborhood together

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you’re out looking at Christmas lights, there’s one home you’ll want to drive by. A display attracts visitors from all over the state and neighbors come together to make it happen. “It started in California. I never did this before. I did the average. When I went out on the street […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Storm, powerful winds leave damage across the state

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Cleanup efforts are now underway across the state following a powerful storm and winds. Northern New Mexico was hit particularly hard with down trees, roofs ripped off, and power outages for dozens of people. Snow and wind tore through Taos County. Related coverage Taos County declares state of emergency after strong winds […]
ENVIRONMENT
KRQE News 13

State of New Mexico to hold hiring event in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state of New Mexico is looking to fill more than a thousand jobs. Twelve agencies will be participating in a hiring event Wednesday afternoon. Available positions ranged from entry-level to upper management. The New Mexico Department of Workforce Solutions will be on hand to review applicant resumes and schedule interviews […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Cuba
KRQE News 13

Colorado reaches proposed settlement for 2015 mine spill

DENVER (AP) — A mining company has agreed to pay Colorado $1.6 million to resolve its liability for natural resource damage related to the 2015 Gold King Mine spill that fouled rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah. The proposed consent decree with Sunnyside Gold Corp. follows Sunnyside settlements with New Mexico and the Navajo Nation earlier […]
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Harrell House Bug Museum forced to close

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A popular attraction says they’re being forced to close to make room for a big box store that’s taking over the space. The Harrell House Bug Museum has been in business for nearly a decade, teaching kids and adults alike how to love and appreciate insects, reptiles, and other creatures. Museum […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Investigation into liquor being served to minors results in closure of Albuquerque bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following an investigation by New Mexico State Police, an Albuquerque bar has been shut down after authorities received complaints of minors being allowed inside. According to NMSP, its Special Investigations Unit conducted a compliance check on La Cantina Loca on December 3. During the investigation, NMSP reports that agents utilized minors who […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo Co. Commissioners approve cannabis regulations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Commissioners finalized its non-medical marijuana regulations. There is only a little more than three months before the first recreational marijuana sales being. Under the county’s rules, people can smoke in commercial spaces like cannabis lounges as long as they only smoke indoors and the building has the proper air filtration. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy