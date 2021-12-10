ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Berlin, WI

Some kind of impressive: Greenfield Whitnall pounds New Berlin Eisenhower 71-48

Greenfield Whitnall controlled the action to earn a strong 71-48 win against New Berlin Eisenhower in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on November 30, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Waukesha North and Greenfield Whitnall took on Milwaukee Rufus King on December 4 at Milwaukee Rufus King High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation.

Related
Racine County Eye

Grafton designs winning blueprint on Whitefish Bay 51-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Grafton put just enough pressure on Whitefish Bay to earn a 51-36 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on University School of Milwaukee on December 8 at Whitefish Bay High School.
GRAFTON, WI
Racine County Eye

Brookfield Central rains down on Menomonee Falls 47-37

Playing with a winning hand, Brookfield Central trumped Menomonee Falls 47-37 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Storm warning: Mequon Homestead unleashes full fury on Slinger 75-55

Mequon Homestead painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Slinger's defense for a 75-55 win in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14.
MEQUON, WI
Racine County Eye

Fredonia Ozaukee posts win at Kohler’s expense 64-54

Fredonia Ozaukee tipped and eventually toppled Kohler 64-54 at Fredonia Ozaukee High on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 7, Fredonia Ozaukee faced off against Mishicot and Kohler took on Manitowoc Lutheran on December 7 at Manitowoc Lutheran High School.
KOHLER, WI
Racine County Eye

Powerhouse performance: Waukesha West roars to big win over Waukesha North 70-30

Waukesha West handled Waukesha North 70-30 in an impressive showing in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Greendale Martin Luther delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lake Mills 58-52

Greendale Martin Luther broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lake Mills 58-52 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 14.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Racine County Eye

Hartford earns solid win over West Bend East 62-47

Hartford tipped and eventually toppled West Bend East 62-47 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 14.
WEST BEND, WI
Racine County Eye

Green Bay Bay Port delivers smashing punch early to dump Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38

Green Bay Port left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14.
GREEN BAY, WI
Racine County Eye

UW-Parkside rededicates gym as part of athletics vision

UW-Parkside rededicated De Simone Gymnasium on Tuesday night as they continue to enhance their athletic vision. The gym and practice court were part of the rededication this week as part of UW-Parkside’s Ranger Vision 2020. On Saturday, UW-Parkside rededicated one of the practice courts to former women’s basketball coach...
RACINE, WI
Racine County Eye

BlankFest Wisconsin Resumes at McAuliffe’s Pub Dec. 10-12

Anyone that has been to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., knows how well the patrons know each other; “newbies” quickly become friends. The pub has always fostered a real sense of community. And the owner, JJ McAuliffe, is heavily involved in the community. Even if you haven’t seen him around, he’s the backbone behind the events that are so faithfully attended.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Local Students Featured in 2021 Carthage Christmas Festival

The year 2021 marked the 147th Carthage Christmas Festival. “Come to Us, Abide with Us” was the theme this year, taken from the beloved Christmas Carol, “O Little Town of Bethlehem.” Taking the events of the last year into consideration, the carol’s lyrics are hope-filled and offer a humbled take on the state of our world.
KENOSHA, WI
