Some kind of impressive: Greenfield Whitnall pounds New Berlin Eisenhower 71-48

Greenfield Whitnall controlled the action to earn a strong 71-48 win against New Berlin Eisenhower in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on November 30, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Waukesha North and Greenfield Whitnall took on Milwaukee Rufus King on December 4 at Milwaukee Rufus King High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.