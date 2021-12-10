ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Manitowoc Lincoln topples Sheboygan South 58-53

By Sports Desk
Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye
 6 days ago

A tight-knit tilt turned in Manitowoc Lincoln’s direction just enough to squeeze past Sheboygan South 58-53 in Wisconsin girls basketball on December 9.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gd4Ce_0dJ1tzv300

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.

Comments / 0

Related
Racine County Eye

Brookfield Central rains down on Menomonee Falls 47-37

Playing with a winning hand, Brookfield Central trumped Menomonee Falls 47-37 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
BROOKFIELD, WI
Racine County Eye

Grafton designs winning blueprint on Whitefish Bay 51-36

Stretched out and finally snapped, Grafton put just enough pressure on Whitefish Bay to earn a 51-36 victory during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game. In recent action on December 10, Grafton faced off against Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay took on University School of Milwaukee on December 8 at Whitefish Bay High School. For a full recap, click here.
GRAFTON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Racine County, WI
Basketball
Manitowoc, WI
Sports
Sheboygan, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Education
State
Wisconsin State
Manitowoc, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Basketball
Sheboygan, WI
Sports
City
Manitowoc, WI
Racine County, WI
Sports
City
Racine, WI
County
Racine County, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Basketball
Racine County, WI
Education
City
Sheboygan, WI
Racine County Eye

Fredonia Ozaukee posts win at Kohler’s expense 64-54

Fredonia Ozaukee tipped and eventually toppled Kohler 64-54 at Fredonia Ozaukee High on December 14 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action. In recent action on December 7, Fredonia Ozaukee faced off against Mishicot and Kohler took on Manitowoc Lutheran on December 7 at Manitowoc Lutheran High School. For more, click here.
KOHLER, WI
Racine County Eye

Storm warning: Mequon Homestead unleashes full fury on Slinger 75-55

Mequon Homestead painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Slinger’s defense for a 75-55 win in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
MEQUON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lincoln#Scorestream#The Racine County Eye
Racine County Eye

Greendale Martin Luther delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Lake Mills 58-52

Greendale Martin Luther broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Lake Mills 58-52 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on December 14. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Racine County Eye

Green Bay Bay Port delivers smashing punch early to dump Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38

Green Bay Port left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Manitowoc Lincoln 63-38 in Wisconsin girls basketball action on December 14. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Racine County Eye

Hartford earns solid win over West Bend East 62-47

Hartford tipped and eventually toppled West Bend East 62-47 for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on December 14. You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.
WEST BEND, WI
Racine County Eye

National Weather Service Issues High Wind Warning

The National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a High Wind Warning until 9 a.m. CST on Thursday, Dec. 16. This high wind warning is in effect for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Walworth, Racine, and Kenosha Counties. This applies to the cities of Fond du...
KENOSHA, WI
Racine County Eye

BlankFest Wisconsin Resumes at McAuliffe’s Pub Dec. 10-12

Anyone that has been to McAuliffe’s Pub, 3700 Meachem Rd., knows how well the patrons know each other; “newbies” quickly become friends. The pub has always fostered a real sense of community. And the owner, JJ McAuliffe, is heavily involved in the community. Even if you haven’t seen him around, he’s the backbone behind the events that are so faithfully attended.
WISCONSIN STATE
Racine County Eye

Donation Drive for Waukesha Parade Victims

Just two days after a jury acquitted a man for killing two and injuring another during the Kenosha riots in August of 2020, Wisconsin found itself in the news for yet another tragic event. On Nov. 21, 2021, the city of Waukesha’s annual Christmas parade was cut short when a person driving a sport utility vehicle sped through the barricades and into the parade killing six people and injuring 62 others.
WAUKESHA, WI
Racine County Eye

Racine County Eye

Racine, WI
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
679K+
Views
ABOUT

Racine County Eye provides readers with up-to-date local news from southeastern Wisconsin, including Kenosha and Racine. We cover local news about development, crime, schools, transportation, employment, COViD-19, and state, county, and local politics.

 https://www.racinecountyeye.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy