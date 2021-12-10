ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jessica Chastain Defends 'Succession' Star Jeremy Strong From 'One-Sided' Profile

By BreAnna Bell
Popculture
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJessica Chastain is coming to the defense of her Zero Dark Thirty co-star Jeremy Strong after a "snarky" new profile was released about the actor which may not have painted him in the best light. Written by Michael Schulman for The New Yorker, the piece in question focused largely on Strong's...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jeremy Strong’s ‘Succession’ Costars Respond to His Intense Method Acting Approach

A standout performance. Jeremy Strong‘s unique approach to the role of Kendall Roy in Succession has made headlines — and now his costars are weighing in on the discourse. Strong, 42, was originally profiled for a New Yorker article on December 5 that focused on the actor’s commitment when it came to channeling the heir to the Roy business. The profile, which featured quotes from the Emmy Award winner’s costars, revealed that Strong sustained injuries while portraying Kendall which included hurting his tibia, femur and fracturing his foot.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

You Won’t Believe Which Character Jeremy Strong First Auditioned for on Succession

Watch: Nicholas Braun Cried Over His "Succession" Emmy Nomination. Apparently, Jeremy Strong's first audition wasn't very successful. In an interview with The New Yorker on Dec. 5, Strong revealed that he originally auditioned for the role of Kieran Culkin's character, Roman Roy, before landing the role as his older brother, Kendall, on HBO's Succession. According to the interview, back before the series premiered in 2018, executive producer Adam McKay approached Strong with the pilot script and said, "tell me what role you connect with."
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jeremy Strong worried viewers thought Succession was a comedy

New Yorker staff writer Michael Schulman spent six months profiling Strong, whom he describes as "one of the most intense people I have ever met in my life." “To me, the stakes are life and death,” Strong told Schulman of playing Kendall Roy. “I take him as seriously as I take my own life.” Schulman explains that Strong does not find his character funny, "which is probably why he’s so funny in the role." When asked about Kendall's cringeworthy rap in Season 2, Strong gave an unsmiling answer about Raskolnikov, referencing Kendall’s “monstrous pain.” Kieran Culkin told Schulman, “after the first season, he said something to me like, ‘I’m worried that people might think that the show is a comedy.’ And I said, ‘I think the show is a comedy.’ He thought I was kidding.” When Schulman wrote that he told Strong that he, too, thought of the show as a dark comedy, "he looked at me with incomprehension and asked, 'In the sense that, like, Chekhov is comedy?'" Schulman wrote that he responded: "No, I said, in the sense that it’s funny." As Succession executive producer Adam McKay put it: “That’s exactly why we cast Jeremy in that role. Because he’s not playing it like a comedy. He’s playing it like he’s Hamlet.” Even Brian Cox said he was concerned with Strong's intensity as an actor. “The result that Jeremy gets is always pretty tremendous,” Cox said. “I just worry about what he does to himself. I worry about the crises he puts himself through in order to prepare.”
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Kieran Culkin
news-graphic.com

Jeremy Strong doesn't think Succession is funny

Jeremy Strong doesn't find 'Succession' funny. The 42-year-old actor was stunned to learn his co-star Kieran Culkin, like many viewers, regards the show as a dark comedy because he takes it very seriously. Asked about it being a comedy, he said: “In the sense that, like, Chekhov is comedy?”. And...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Succession’s Brian Cox Is Worried That Co-Star Jeremy Strong Will Get “Worn Out”

Watch: "Succession" Star Sarah Snook Talks Top Globes Moments. Brian Cox certainly has more paternal instincts than his Succession alter ego, Logan Roy. In a now-viral December New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong, who plays Logan's son Kendall on the HBO show, Cox made headlines when he discussed Strong's intense acting process, voicing his concerns regarding "what he does to himself."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Anne Hathaway doubles down on support for Succession star Jeremy Strong after New Yorker profile as she praises his 'extraordinary sensitivity'

Anne Hathaway is joining stars defending Succession star Jeremy Strong, after a profile on the actor in The New Yorker went viral earlier this week. In the original article, the 42-year-old actor's very extreme approach to acting is revealed, including how he has injured himself doing stunts that were not required in the script.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Succession’: Jeremy Strong Knows Kendall Roy Has Always Been Drowning

[Editor’s Note: The following interview contains spoilers for “Succession” Season 3, through Episode 8.] When, in the course of any given television season, you interview a creative involved with the show, there exists a great power imbalance, with the interviewee knowing the entire narrative arc to come and the interviewer stumbling through, looking for clues to piece together a better understanding of the full story. The interviewee has read — and in some cases written — the entire book, and the interviewer is only on Chapter 3. Basically, it’s a Sisyphean nightmare because all of these conversations exist sans context. Such was the...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbo#Actor#The New Yorker#20yrs
Collider

Michael Shannon to Join Jessica Chastain in Country Music Stars Limited Series 'George and Tammy'

Michael Shannon (The Shape of Water, Nine Perfect Strangers) has signed on to star alongside Jessica Chastain (Scenes From a Marriage, The Eyes of Tammy Faye) in an upcoming limited series titled George & Tammy, Deadline reports. The six episode series, which is being backed by Spectrum Originals and Paramount Network, will focus on the volatile relationship between country music stars and married couple, George Jones and Tammy Wynette, and has set John Hillcoat (The Road) to direct.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Brian Cox Concerned ‘Succession’ Son Jeremy Strong’s Intense Method Acting Could Lead to Early Burnout

Brian Cox has serious concern his Succession son Jeremy Strong is going to burn himself out due to his intense method acting approach. The Emmy-winning HBO star spoke candidly about the situation when he dropped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday and was asked about the recent, viral New Yorker profile on Strong. In the piece, Strong spoke to the great lengths he will go to embody a character, sometimes to the dismay and annoyance of his castmates. (“I take him as seriously as I take my own life,” the actor told the New Yorker of his Succession character, Kendall...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Indy100

Succession: 12 of the wildest moments from Jeremy Strong’s intense interview

Jeremy Strong, who plays Kendall Roy in Succession, gave an inside look to his process of method acting in a new interview with The New Yorker.The actor has been widely celebrated for his intoxicating portrayal of Kendall in the award-winning drama, a character who is both anxiety ridden and filled with an unwavering bravado. It turns out that Strong goes the extra mile to ensure Kendall is represented correctly and he has a few shocking ways to ensure it. Admitting method acting is key to his role, Strong also shared the immense intensity he goes into any scene with—and...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Succession's Sarah Snook Discusses Jeremy Strong's "Different" Approach to Acting

Talk about sisterly love. On Dec. 5, Michael Schulman profiled Succession star Jeremy Strong ​for the New Yorker, revealing that the actor takes his performances to a level that Logan Roy would appreciate—all or nothing. The profile included quotes and details about Strong's dedication to playing Kendall Roy​, and how this led to real life pain—not just the emotional kind we last saw his character in when he faced the turmoil of being ostracized by his father. Saying that Strong has sustained injuries for the role including impacting his tibia and femur in one scene and fracturing his foot in another. As if that isn't...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

How Jessica Chastain prepared for singing as Tammy Faye: 'Bourbon'

The Eyes of Tammy Faye, in which Jessica Chastain portrays the campy televangelist of the '70s and '80s, Tammy Faye Messner, marked multiple firsts for the two-time Oscar nominee. Notably, this was the first time she had to act through heavy prosthetics and the first time she took on a heavy singing role. That second part was a little more anxiety-producing than the first.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Aaron Sorkin Is Also Pissed at That Jeremy Strong ‘New Yorker’ Profile

Filmmaker Aaron Sorkin has joined the handful of people miffed by The New Yorker’s remarkable profile of Succession actor Jeremy Strong, prompting The New Yorker to hit back on Friday night. The piece by Michael Schulman, who spent time on and off set with Strong in several countries, detailed Strong’s fanatical approach to acting, which includes him almost becoming his character full-time, not socializing with colleagues, and refusing to rehearse lines. His Succession co-stars voiced both concern and irritation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy