Microsoft is rolling out a new feature in Windows' Xbox app, which should make it easier to determine if a game will run well on your PC. This info will come in a label with the words, "Should play great on this PC," located underneath the blue install button on a game's storefront page. The feature is limited to a few games and is still under development. To see it for yourself, you can download the Xbox Insider Hub app and agree to receive Xbox app store's preview versions.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO