MAYFIELD, Ky. — North Carolina relief organizations are on the ground in Kentucky after a tornado ripped through the state. "In Bowling Green, the tornado actually jumped and so there (are) just pockets of devastation," Tom Beam said, the North Carolina Baptist Disaster Relief Director. "I rode through a neighborhood where there was absolutely no damage and the street over is where a lot of (...) the damage is."

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO