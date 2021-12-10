ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

FORECAST: A weekend warm-up will be accompanied by showers and a gusty wind

By Previous
Eyewitness News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Connor Lewis isn't ruling out...

Weather
CBS San Francisco

New Weather Front Bears Down on Bay Area; Widespread Rain Forecast

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Another storm system was bearing down on the Bay Area Wednesday, with widespread rainfall expected across the region and into Thursday morning followed by a return to unsettled weather next week, the National Weather Service said. Light rain will first develop over the North Bay around midday Wednesday, with rainfall moving south across the BayArea in the afternoon/evening and later across the Central Coast. Lingering showers could last until Thursday morning. KPIX 5 Weather Center: Current Conditions, Maps, Forecasts For Your Area The weather service said this next storm system could produce another 1-2 inches of rain, with...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast: Gusty winds, heavy rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – We continue to watch a very busy setup taking shape for the next several days. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms may very well cause some issues through the start of the upcoming weekend. All of this starts with some serious wind gusts tonight and Thursday.
ABC Action News

Forecast: Warm with a few PM showers

Mostly sunny, warm and a bit humid. Highs well above normal in the low to mid-80s. We'll see a 20% chance of a few showers during the afternoon, Temps will stay in the 80s through the 80s.
WLBT

First Alert Forecast: warming trend continues; rain chances, at times, this weekend

WEDNESDAY: Add a few extra minutes to your morning commute as areas of fog will be possible to start off the day as we navigate through mid-week. Foggy areas will gradually transition to a mix of clouds and sun into the afternoon as morning 50s and 60s make their way back into the lower to middle 70s by the afternoon hours. More fog banks could be possible to start off Thursday morning with lows in the 60s.
ALERT DAY: Winds Picking Up, Gusty Storms, & Record High Temperatures Today -Derek Sibley

Today’s Planner: High Temperature 63F. Winds, S 25-35 MPH Gusts to 60 MPH. Record high temperatures are more than likely this afternoon! Cloudy skies will continue into most of the day, with winds expected to increase out of the south between 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60+mph possible later today. Scattered showers are possible late this afternoon, out ahead of the main strong line of thunderstorms capable of producing gusty winds that will move through our area this evening.
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds and Heavy Rain

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch a very busy setup taking shape for the next several days. Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms may very well cause some issues through the start of the upcoming weekend. All of this starts with some serious wind gusts tonight and Thursday.
Up to 4 inches of snow on Casper Mt on Wednesday as gusty winds persist

CASPER, Wyo. – A winter storm moving through the area won’t bring a stop to the persistent winds in central Wyoming today. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, rain turning to snow is expected to develop early Wednesday morning, with temperatures plummeting to around 23 degrees by late morning after hovering near 50 degrees overnight Tuesday.
MAX DEFENDER 8 FORECAST: Warm and breezy, quick shower possible

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A breeze from the northeast continues all day today, but it still warms up quickly. Highs reach the low 80s, which is just a few degrees below the record high for today of 85. That breeze may bring over a few light showers from the east coast this afternoon. Today’s rain […]
Showers with Gusty Winds Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Fair skies held on through our Wednesday, but breezes from the south and southwest picked up! The wind will be a factor tonight into Thursday ahead of our next frontal system’s arrival. Wednesday night into Thursday morning will have increasing clouds as a cold...
Warming up, new weekend rain outlook

GREENVILLE, S.C. — We continue warming up Thursday with temperatures in the 60s. Friday and Saturday we are expecting temperatures in the 70s. A cold front is approaching. Friday and Saturday may bring spotty showers. Temperatures begin to cool down Sunday as temperatures fall to the 50s. There is...
