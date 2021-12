PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A fire helmet is a piece of equipment firefighters use every day. But the helmets can’t be used forever. “These helmets, they have about a 10-year shelf life,” Shanen French, Founder of Lids For Kids, said. “At 10 years, regardless of if it’s new, used, or whatever, we have to figure out a way to repurpose it. In the past, we were just discarding them. We wanted to repurpose them, recycle them.”

