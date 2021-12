I recently listened to a radio program about the benefits of walking, and it caused me to reminisce about the way I feel when I go for long walks. One of my favorite activities is to wake up early on Saturday mornings and take a vigorous stroll through one of our local parks. I enjoy the quiet, the fresh air, but most importantly, I enjoy the way it makes me feel when done. I typically have this burst of energy that propels me for the rest of the weekend. As a busy professional mother of a young adult daughter and a teen-aged girl, I need all the energy I can get to manage such a lifestyle.

